Website of the Year
Premium
World

Obama on reading, writing and radical empathy

16 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Michiko Kakutani

He invited authors and historians to the White House and had already published a best-selling memoir. That didn't make writing his latest book, A Promised Land, any less of a grind.

Barack Obama's new memoir

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.