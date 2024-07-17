Though the food was uneaten, the beverages appeared to have been “fully consumed” from the cups, with residue left at the bottom, Lieutenant General Thiti Sangsawang, the Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner in Bangkok said. Photos released by police appeared to show the deceased lying on the ground, spread out in different parts of the hotel room. Food apparently ordered for six appeared to lie untouched, with some still wrapped under plastic film.

Initial results from the autopsies found signs of asphyxiation and unusual congestion and colouring of the blood – suggesting they may have been exposed to a toxic substance, Kornkiat Vongpaisarnsin, a forensic medicine expert at Chulalongkorn University’s medical school, said during a news conference. Kornkiat said there were no signs of physical violence on the bodies or trauma in any internal organs. Further tests will determine the concentration of cyanide in their blood, with results expected in the next day or two, he said.

Noppasin said that the case appeared personal and unrelated to any criminal activity in Thailand, whose economy relies heavily on the tourism industry. He said that the suspected poisoning may have been the result of a business-related dispute between the six people, and that police believe the person responsible for the poisoning was also among the dead.

Noppasin said interviews with the victims’ relatives revealed that a married couple among the dead invested about 10 million baht ($458,000) to build a hospital in Japan, at the request of two of the other people in the group. Noppasin said the deal could be a motive for the apparent poisoning. The couple were involved in road construction in Vietnam, he said.

When the project did not advance as planned, a meeting was arranged and was supposed to take place in Japan – but, when faced with visa issues, the group decided to meet in Thailand instead, Noppasin said, citing the victims’ relatives.

They arrived in Thailand between July 4 and 12 and checked into different rooms at the hotel, Noppasin said. CCTV footage showed five of them checking out of their rooms Monday morning and moving their luggage into Room 502, which was booked by Chong, he said.

Police initially looked for a seventh person who was part of the same hotel booking as other members of the group. Noppasin said the person was the younger sister of one of the Vietnamese nationals. She arrived in Thailand on July 4 but returned to Danang, Vietnam, on July 10, and police do not believe she was involved in the deaths, he said.

Thai police are investigating the case and working with the Vietnamese Embassy. A spokesperson for the US State Department said in a statement that the agency was “aware of reports [of] the deaths of two US citizens in Bangkok” and “ready to provide consular assistance.”

Angelina Hue, a spokeswoman for Hyatt’s Asia-Pacific region, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that Hyatt was “deeply saddened by this tragic situation” and that “the safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always a top priority.” She said Hyatt was co-operating with the local authorities.