“This was not self-harm but someone caused the deaths,” said Thiti, adding that police were looking for a seventh person connected with the group.

“We are tracing every step since they got off the plane.”

Police officers found the bodies after a call from the hotel staff about 5.30pm reporting that there had been deaths, the Thai police said in a statement.

Investigators said the bodies were found foaming at the mouth, an officer from the Lumpini police station said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to release information.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who visited the hotel late on Tuesday with senior police officials, ordered a swift investigation into the matter, the government said in a statement.

“The prime minister has ordered all agencies to urgently take action to avoid impact on tourism,” it said.

The Grand Hyatt Erawan, which has more than 350 rooms and is located in a popular tourist district in the Thai capital known for luxury shopping and restaurants, also did not immediately respond to calls or an email seeking comment.

Tourism serves as a key driver for Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, with the government expecting 35 million foreign arrivals this year after 28 million visited the country in 2023, spending 1.2 trillion baht ($55.09 billion).

The tourism sector was shaken last October by a shooting spree at a luxury shopping mall, close to the Hyatt, in which two foreigners were killed, prompting government measures to improve confidence, including ramping up security at popular locations.

To woo more visitors, the government has offered longer visa stay periods and waivers for visitors from some countries.