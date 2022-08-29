The man helped build the bomb that killed over 200 people in Bali in 2002 has attempted to downplay his role in the attack in a video from an Indonesian prison. Video / lapassurabaya

The man who helped build the bomb that killed more than 200 people in Bali in 2002 has attempted to downplay his role in the attack in an extraordinary video from an Indonesian prison.

In the now-deleted 20-minute video, Umar Patek can be seen laughing and joking with the governor of Porong prison, Jalu Yuswa Panjang, where he is currently being held in East Java, Indonesia.

Patek, whose real name is Hisyam bin Ali Zein, was sentenced to 20 years in 2012 for his role in the horrific attack, which saw his bombs tear through Sari Club and Paddy's Irish Bar in Kuta on October 12, 2002.

The Bali bombings resulted in the death of 202 people, including 88 Australians.

He was spared the death penalty and a life sentence for helping the police and apologising to victims' families.

Just over a week ago, it was revealed he would be allowed to walk free from Porong prison this month for "behaving well" behind bars, despite only serving 11 years of his sentence.

The video of him walking around the prison and answering questions was released on the prison's YouTube channel ahead of his release, with the clip marked as "exclusive".

In the video, Patek claimed he voiced his concern ahead of the attack, but said the bomb was "already 95 per cent done" so there was nothing he could do to stop it.

"When I went back to Indonesia, my mistake was that I was involved in the Bali bombing," he said in the video.

"The fact is when I got there, the preparation works were already 95 per cent done. When I found out, I was directly opposing it.

Australian tourists pay their respect to Bali bomb victims at the Bali Bombing Memorial in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. Photo / AP

"I told them I disagreed. But what could be done because things were ready 95 per cent? A 950kg [bomb] was ready, it was done. They insisted they carry it out."

During his trial, Patek admitted to mixing the chemicals used in the explosives. He was a member of the radical Islamic terror group Jemaah Islamiah.

Speaking in the recent video, the 52-year-old claimed it was not his plan to take part in the bombing when he returned to Indonesia after working with al-Qaeda-backed terror groups in the Philippines, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He said he was "so against it" when he found out about the plan.

"I asked the others at the time, what were the reasons for the attack plan. There were no reasons," he said.

At the start of the video, prison governor Panjang introduces Patek as his "good friend", before joking about his good looks.

"Today we are going to talk to him about, who exactly is Umar Patek? Many do not know. Maybe there are a lot of ladies out there who want to know?" he said.

"You were handsome. It was a long time ago, right?" Panjang said.

"Perhaps something like a cover boy?"

The pair spoke about Patek marrying "the local village sweetheart" in the Philippines in the 1990s, with his wife, Ruqayyah binti Husein Luceno, now living near the jail.

Patek claimed that after he is released from prison he was to "help the government in the deradicalisation programme for the people", adding he particularly wanted to help Millennials as they are easily influenced by the "radicalism virus".

At the end of their leisurely stroll through the jail grounds, Patek and Panjang shake hands and end the video.

The clip has understandably sparked outrage among the family and friends of those who died in the Bali bombings.

Umar Patek was seen laughing and joking in a video made by his captors at Porong Prison and put on its YouTube channel.

Jan Laczynski, who lost five friends in the attacks, told Nine's Today show that he thought the video was a hoax when he first saw the video.

Speaking on Monday morning, he described the video of Patek laughing and smiling as "horrific" and "unbelievable".

"It was just stunning, disbelief. I mean the families – they must be wondering when they are waking up this morning watching what is going on. They probably can't believe what is actually happening," Laczynski said.

The announcement that Patek is set to be released came just weeks shy of the 20-year anniversary of the bombings.

Laczynski also pointed out that, up until a few days ago, there were no plans by the Australian government to hold an official ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack.

On Saturday, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong announced the government would hold a memorial service at Parliament House in Canberra to mark the anniversary on October 12.

"We only barely on Saturday got a glimmer of hope of having some commemoration ceremonies happening in Bali this year and then two hours later we had this video come out," Laczynski said.

"This guy, he could well and truly be walking the streets of Kuta in Bali by the time the ceremonies take place. It's just unimaginable he could even be even released."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he has nothing but "contempt" and disgust for Patek's actions, adding his early release would only renew distress and trauma for the victims' grieving families.