This is the shocking moment a toddler was seen vaping in a car, while causing another child to have a coughing fit from the smoke.

Shocking footage has captured the moment a toddler in nappies was vaping in the back seat of a car, as another toddler off-screen went into a coughing fit from inhaling the smoke.

The incident, believed to have happened in Ireland, shows a toddler with a vape in its mouth while strapped into a baby seat.

The toddler, allegedly 2 years old, is seen puffing away on the disposable vape before calling out “Nanny” and referencing the vape in his hand.

Off camera, another child can be heard having a coughing fit before telling the toddler “You’re choking me with the vape”.

The footage was leaked from Whatsapp and posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Viewers were left outraged with many describing it as shocking case of child abuse.

“Wow, that’s one of the most shocking things I have seen,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “That’s child abuse.”

“That’s ABSOLUTELY reprehensible if not criminal of these horrible parents,” a third said.

The person who reposted the video said they hoped the toddler’s distinct Irish accent meant it could help authorities pin down the parents and ensure the child is safe.

It’s not the first time a baby has been videoed vaping.

Sickening footage emerged in 2023 showing an Australian baby being given a vape to suck on as women laughed in the background. It shows the 10-month-old boy spluttering after being handed the vape, which he puts in his mouth before coughing out the toxic vapour.

Disturbing footage shows a baby being handed a vape.

In one clip, a woman can be heard asking the baby, “Want to try?”, before sticking the vape in his mouth.

In another video, a friend is seen laughing along as the baby struggles after breathing in vapour.

New South Wales Police were sent the videos and went to check on the welfare of a baby on the Mid North Coast.

They confirmed the mother was not charged.

“Police have now spoken with the child’s family and – following advice provided by medical professionals and other governmental agencies – no further police action will be taken.”

The family of the young mum condemned the woman’s actions, telling 7 News last year what she did to her child was “putrid” and “stupid”.

“It’s honestly putrid, I will not say that it’s not because it is and I would remove my nephew from that situation,” one of the baby’s aunt’s told the programme.

A second aunt of the child added: “Honestly it made me sick, but she is a young mum and she is trying her best.

“It was just a stupid mistake that she made with a bunch of friends.”

It comes after Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ claimed Kiwi toddlers are getting their hands on vapes as the industry booms among young people.

Black markets have emerged for vapes in schools with Sharon Pihema, a staff member at the foundation tasked with educating youth in schools, saying “youth vaping culture is out of control”.











