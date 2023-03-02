Disturbing footage shows a baby being handed a vape. Photo / Supplied, news.com.au

Warning: Distressing content

The family of a young mother who watched on as her 10-month-old baby sucked on and inhaled the fumes of a vape have spoken out as a new video emerges of the sickening act.

In another video capturing the incident, the young boy is seen struggling for air while propped up on his mother’s lap as those around him laugh and say “it’s okay bubba”.

It follows an earlier clip where a woman can be heard asking the baby “want to try it?”, before sticking the vape in his mouth.

Now in the latest development, the family of the young mum has condemned the woman’s actions, telling 7 News what she did to her child was “putrid” and “stupid”.

“It’s honestly putrid, I will not say that it’s not because it is and I would remove my nephew from that situation,” one of the baby’s aunt’s told the programme.

A second aunt of the child added: “Honestly it made me sick, but she is a young mum and she is trying her best.”

“It was just a stupid mistake that she made with a bunch of friends.”

The comments come as new footage emerges of the mum getting into a street fight with another woman.

Earlier this week, the mum also lashed out at her critics in a social media post in a bid to defend herself.

“Every c*** got the hide to sit there and talk about me and my child, take a look in yas own backyard,” she wrote on Facebook.

“You ain’t perfect either so keep that mouth going you ain’t scary, you’re nothing but bums.”

But despite calls from the community for the baby to be taken away from his mother’s care, NSW Police have revealed the mother will not be charged following a welfare check earlier this week.

“Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District attended a home in Kempsey (on Tuesday), following a concern-for-welfare report regarding a 10-month-old boy,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police have now spoken with the child’s family and – following advice provided by medical professionals and other governmental agencies – no further police action will be taken.”

Calls to the NSW Poisons Information Centre (NSWPIC) for accidental vaping exposure more than tripled last year, while children aged between 1 and 4 accounted for up 48 per cent of calls made to the hotline in regards to e-cigarette exposure in 2021.

For parents who believe their child has inhaled smoke from a vape, experts recommend seeking medical advice from the poisons hotline or visiting an emergency room.