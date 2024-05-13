The malfunctioning plane has been circling Newcastle Airport.

A light plane with three people aboard was circling Newcastle Airport north of Sydney to burn off fuel before making an emergency landing with malfunctioning landing gear, police and news media reported Monday.

The twin-turboprop Beechcraft Super King Air had just taken off from the airport for a 180-kilometer (112-mile) flight north to Port Macquarie when the pilot raised the alarm about 9:30 a.m., Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

According to Flight Radar 24′s real-time footage the aircraft can be seen flying over the ocean, before turning back.

Fire engines and ambulances were among emergency services standing at the ready.

A police statement said the plane had “mechanical issues,” while ABC cited an unnamed police officer saying the landing gear had failed. The plane is owned by Port Macquarie-based Eastern Air Services.

A situation room had been established at the adjoining Williamtown Royal Australian Air Force Base as the plane circled the airport for more than two hours.

Newcastle Airport referred media questions to the Defense Department which did not immediately respond to a request for comment