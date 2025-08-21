A post-mortem found Raphael Graven, known as 'Jean Pormanove', died from medical or toxicological causes. Photo / Instagram

A post-mortem found Raphael Graven, known as 'Jean Pormanove', died from medical or toxicological causes. Photo / Instagram

A post-mortem on a Frenchman who died during a livestream found that he was not killed by trauma or a third party, a public prosecutor has said.

“The probable causes of death appear to be medical and/or toxicological,” Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli said, adding that further tests had been ordered.

Raphael Graven, known online as “Jean Pormanove” or “JP”, died on Monday near the French Riviera city during a livestream, with footage showing him lying under a sheet while another man threw a plastic bottle at him.

Two forensic doctors found no “internal or external traumatic injuries” or burns, only a few bruises and healed lesions, the prosecutor said.

“The medical experts consider that Mr Graven’s death was not traumatic in origin and was not related to the intervention of a third party,” said Martinelli.