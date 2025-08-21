Advertisement
Autopsy rules out ‘trauma’ in Frenchman livestream death

AFP
2 mins to read

A post-mortem found Raphael Graven, known as 'Jean Pormanove', died from medical or toxicological causes. Photo / Instagram

A post-mortem on a Frenchman who died during a livestream found that he was not killed by trauma or a third party, a public prosecutor has said.

“The probable causes of death appear to be medical and/or toxicological,” Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli said, adding that further tests had been ordered.

