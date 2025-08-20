French prosecutors probe livestream death of internet figure 'Jean Pormanove'. Photo / Instagram

Prosecutors in the south of France are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man who died during a livestreaming event showing him being maltreated by two onscreen partners.

The man – real name Raphael Graven, but known online as “Jean Pormanove” or “JP” – had built a following by putting on live internet shows in which he was abused or humiliated.

Prosecutors in the city of Nice said he died on Monday in the nearby village of Contes.

Internet users said that the video – screened live on an Australian platform called Kick but widely shared afterwards – showed Graven lying immobile under a bed cover as one of two men in the room with him threw a plastic water bottle in his direction.