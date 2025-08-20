The Nice prosecutors’ office said it had launched an investigation to determine the cause of death, and had ordered an autopsy.
Police in Nice have already for the past eight months been probing alleged “deliberate violent acts” against “vulnerable people” that have emerged as videos on the internet.
That investigation, started in December, sprang from a report by French outlet Mediapart revealing the existence of such videos, followed by thousands of viewers, especially on the Kick platform.
Asked about that investigation, Kick declined to provide any information, citing its policy of confidentiality.
The platform is seen as having less stringent user terms than those of its rival, the better-known Twitch streaming service.
– Agence France-Presse