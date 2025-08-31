Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Australia’s housing crisis: 58-year-old moves 42 times in rental struggle

By Duncan Evans
news.com.au·
4 mins to read

A woman's struggle highlights Australia's housing crisis, with 42 moves in 37 years due to unstable rentals. Photo / Getty Images

A woman's struggle highlights Australia's housing crisis, with 42 moves in 37 years due to unstable rentals. Photo / Getty Images

Rebecca is living out the stark reality of Australia’s housing crisis.

Over 37 years, the 58-year-old mother of two has moved 42 times in a never-ending struggle to secure a stable, long-term rental.

“It’s very difficult to put down roots in a community,” she told NewsWire.

“You can’t volunteer, you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save