Australian woman accused of murder posted of bush 'adventure' day after man disappeared

An Australian woman accused of murder posted a photo of her dog out for a walk in remote bushland a day after the victim disappeared.

Jarrad Lovison was last seen alive more than six months ago before his body was found dumped in bushland at Moondarra, east of Melbourne, on May 23.

Samantha Grace Guillerme, 24, was arrested and charged yesterday

with murdering Lovison at Moondarra on April 16.

Samantha Grace Guillerme. Photo / Samantha Guillerme / Instagram

The day after Lovison disappeared, Guillerme shared a photo on Instagram of her dog out for a walk in remote bushland.

The photo, tagged on April 17 at the Lyrebird Forest Walk, about 60km south of Moondarra, was captioned: "Today's adventure."

Guillerme was arrested at Moe yesterday

morning and fronted Latrobe Magistrates Court in the afternoon, Victoria Police said.

The young woman's Facebook page says she worked at a cafe called Eat Live Fresh in Trafalgar.

On Instagram, her bio reads: "Work hard, dream big, invest in yourself."

Jarrad Lovison was last seen alive on April 16. Photo / Supplied / news.com.au

A further three people - two men and a woman - were arrested this

morning after detectives executed warrants on properties in the Gippsland area in eastern Victoria.

The trio remain in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Further warrants are expected to be executed throughout today

.

Missing persons squad detectives have been piecing together Lovison's last movements since he went missing on April 16. Earlier this month, police revealed they were closing in on those they believed responsible.

Guillerme was arrested yesterday

morning when police raided a house in Moe, about 144km east of Melbourne.

Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said a white Toyota was also seized during the search warrant, and it would be forensically examined in the coming days.

Detectives returned to the spot where Lovison, 37, was last seen alive earlier this month as they appealed for people to come forward with information to help solve the case.

His last known movements were with his green mountain bike on the Moe-Walhalla Road about 3am on April 16, where he met with an associate near the La Trobe River bridge about 350m north of Prudens Track.

Jarrad Lovison's parents, John and Dianne Lovison. Photo / Supplied / news.com.au

Police believe Lovison was left sitting there on his bicycle looking at his mobile phone.

Detective Sergeant Graham Hamilton said at the time it was not yet known how long after Lovison was last seen that he was killed.

His body was found on May 23 at the Moondarra State Park about 18km north of where he was last seen.

His bike was seen two days later propped against a tree on April 18. It was then spotted being collected by a white wagon about two hours later and is yet to be found.

Earlier this month, Lovison's distraught father John pleaded for information.

"We just want to know who did this to our son and why," he said.