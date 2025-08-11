A prison officer found guinea pig carcasses in a fridge at Wooroloo Prison Farm, about 57km east of Perth. Photo / 123RF

Warning: Contains graphic content that some readers may find distressing

Prisoners in Australia have been caught dining on guinea pigs they sourced from an animal shelter they worked at on a day-release programme.

Authorities have now shut down the programme while they investigate the incident after a prison officer found guinea pig carcasses in a fridge at Wooroloo Prison Farm, about 57km east of Perth.

The West reported prisoners began slaughtering the animals when they learnt guinea pig meat was tasty, then brought the meat back to prison to cook it.

Premier Roger Cook said he was appalled by potential revelations a pet at an animal refuge was surrendered to become someone’s meal in a prison.