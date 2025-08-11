Advertisement
Australian prisoners caught cooking guinea pigs from animal shelter on day release

By Emma Kirk
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

A prison officer found guinea pig carcasses in a fridge at Wooroloo Prison Farm, about 57km east of Perth. Photo / 123RF

Warning: Contains graphic content that some readers may find distressing

Prisoners in Australia have been caught dining on guinea pigs they sourced from an animal shelter they worked at on a day-release programme.

Authorities have now shut down the programme while they investigate the incident after a prison officer found

