The woman at the centre of an investigation into the fatal poisoning of three people in Australia has spoken out, as further details are revealed about her connection to the deceased and police say they are yet to decide if the poisoning was deliberate.

Victorian woman Erin Patterson, 48, served the deadly fungi to four people on July 29.

The diners included her husband’s parents. Patterson and her husband are separated but the separation is reportedly “amicable”.

Don and Gail Patterson and her sister Heather Wilkinson died after suffering symptoms consistent with poisoning by death cap mushroom.

Heather’s husband Ian, a local Baptist pastor, is fighting for his life at Melbourne’s Austin Hospital.

Police have spoken to Erin Patterson and confirmed she is being investigated, but have said she could be “very innocent”, news.com.au reported.

Heather Wilkinson and pastor Ian Wilkinson. Photo / Supplied

Erin Patterson did not suffer any injuries and neither did her two children.

Police say those children have been removed from Patterson’s care as a “precaution”.

Patterson spoke to media on Monday, outside the home where she served the fatal meal.

“I’m devastated, I loved them,” Patterson said, appearing to be highly distressed.

“I can’t believe this has happened and I’m so sorry that they have lost their lives.

“I just can’t believe it.”

Asked by A Current Affair for comment on police treating her as a suspect in the deaths, Patterson responded: “I didn’t do anything. I loved them and I’m devastated that they’re gone.”

She then confused her dead father-in-law with pastor Ian Wilkinson, saying: “I hope with every fibre of my being that Don pulls through.”

“I’m so devastated by what’s happened, by the loss of Don, Don is still in hospital, by the loss of Ian and Heather and Gail.

“Gail was like the mum I didn’t have because my mum passed away four years ago, Gail had never been anything but good and kind to me,” she added.

Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas told Australian media police were yet to determine whether the poisoning was deliberate.

“We’re working to determine what has gone on, to see if there is any nefarious activity that has occurred or if it was accidental.”

“We have to keep an open mind,” he said.



