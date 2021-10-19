Australia: Several injured after train derailment at Kembla Grange near Wollongong

The incident occurred just south of Wollongong. Photo / Twitter

A train has derailed south of Sydney leaving several passengers injured.

The incident occurred in Kembla Grange, near Wollongong, after the derailed passenger train crashed into a car.

Twelve people were evacuated and the driver, who was trapped for a short time, and at least three others including passengers were taken to hospital.

The front carriage of the train has completely detached.

NSW Police said emergency crews were called to the scene just after 4am.

"Police have been told the train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was on the track, before the front carriage of the train rolled onto its side."

Trains between Wollongong and Waterfall are still running but buses will replace trains in certain route with delays expected.

"A shuttle train service is operating in both directions between Albion Park and Kiama," NSW TrainLink South tweeted.

"Buses are on site and are operating a replacement service between Wollongong and Albion Park in both directions."

UPDATE | A car was hit by the train at the West Dapto Rd intersection. Significant damage has been done to overhead wires. Rescue of the train driver is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/792vtdRbNK — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) October 19, 2021

"Passengers are also advised to allow plenty of extra travel time, listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates," Transport for NSW said.

Fire and Rescue NSW said a car was hit by the train at the West Dapto Road intersection.

"Significant damage has been done to overhead wires," FRNSW said.

A passenger named Mick told 9 News that it felt like a "trampoline" when the train hit the stationary car and that passengers were bumping around.

An investigation is underway into the cause but police were looking into whether the car had been deliberately parked on the rail line.

- additional reporting by Steve Zemek