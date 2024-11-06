A body has been found in the search for Laith Alaid after the 11-year-old was swept out to sea. Photo / NSW Police

A body has been found in the water after a multi-day search in Australia for an 11-year-old boy who was swept out to sea while on a family fishing trip.

Laith Alaid, his younger brothers and father were crossing a channel at The Entrance on the NSW Central Coast on Sunday when he was carried away by the outgoing tide.

His father, 43, tried to reach his eldest son but was unsuccessful.

A major land and sea search found no sign of Laith on Monday or Tuesday, but emergency services were called following reports of a body being found in the water at The Entrance about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

While the body was yet to be formally identified, it was believed to be the missing 11-year-old from Sydney, police said.