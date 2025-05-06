‘Aussiewood’ courts Hollywood as Trump film tariffs loom

US President Donald Trump has announced 100% tariffs for all films produced in “foreign lands”. Photo / Getty Images

6 May, 2025 05:51 AM 2 mins to read

Australia still wants to make “great films” with the United States, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said today as new tariffs threaten the home of Hollywood hits like The Matrix, Elvis and Crocodile Dundee.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced 100% tariffs for all films produced in “foreign lands”, saying struggling Tinsel Town would be better served by “movies made in America”.

So-called “Aussiewood” has for years used generous tax breaks and other cash incentives to lure foreign film-makers Downunder, producing a string of hits for major Hollywood studios.

Although little is known about how the tariffs might work, Australia’s top diplomat Wong said they risk ultimately proving a flop with filmgoers.

“Our message is we make great films together,” she told national broadcaster ABC.