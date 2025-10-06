The man has been refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court today.

“Investigations under Strike Force Cornwood are continuing,” police said.

Earlier, NSW Police revealed they were still working to determine the motive for the late-night shooting, though the Daily Telegraph reports Mintzas had recently gone through a marriage separation.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Acting Superintendent Stephen Parry said Mintzas had “no mental health history”, and had “very few recorded interactions with the police over the last 20 years”.

“It is incredible no one has died or received serious injuries because of this,” he said.

“My 35 years in the police, there’s been very few instances of this nature where somebody is randomly targeting people in the street driving past in vehicles.”

Between 50 and 100 shots are believed to have been fired during the shooting in Sydney's inner west. Photo / Rohan Kelly, NewsWire

Police said the attack did not appear to be alcohol or drug-related.

Mintzas suffered facial injuries during the arrest, and was initially transported to hospital before being taken to Burwood police station, where he remains.

“He suffered minor injuries to his eye socket, as the glass windows were smashed during the incident,” Parry said.

Officers located a 30-calibre firearm from the man’s residence, from which the shooting took place.

Police have said the shots fired during a shooting in Sydney's inner west were fired “indiscriminately”. Photo / Rohan Kelly, NewsWire

Police said Mintzas did not have a gun licence, and are investigating whether the gun was legally owned.

Police describe ‘terrifying’ scenes

Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon rushed to the scene on Sunday night, along with NSW Premier Chris Minns and Burwood Area Commander Christine McDonald, who were both attending the NRL Grand Final.

Lanyon described the “serious and terrifying” incident, saying police were forced to take cover while “several volleys of shots” were fired.

While the motive of the alleged shooter was not known, Lanyon said there was no known links to terrorist or gang-related activity.

He also lauded the bravery of the attending officers, including those from the tactical unit who made the arrest, which he said was “professionally done”.

It came as video emerged of the moment police confronted the alleged shooter.

In the video, police can be heard yelling “show us your hands” and ordering the man to place them out of a window.

“Both hands out the window. Stay like that,” an officer can be heard shouting after a brief pause.

The officer can then be heard shouting: “If you move from that position, I will shoot you.”

The person behind the camera can be heard saying the alleged shooter is “asking for water”, as police continue to shout instructions.

Premier responds to shooting

Minns said the shooting was a “confronting and dangerous situation”, and thanked the police and emergency services for their “incredible bravery”.

“A man has now been arrested on and remains under police guard in hospital, and I have full confidence in the NSW Police as they continue their investigation.”

Parry on Monday afternoon said police were not the target of the attack.

He said the man, who had children, had no recorded mental health history with police and had “very few recorded interactions” with officers over the past 20 years.

Parry echoed fellow high-ranking officers on Monday, stating “it’s incredible that nobody has died or received significant injuries”.

“I’ve examined a number of the cars which were involved,” he said.

“One shot was fired through the window of one of the police cars.

“If the police vehicle was occupied at the time, that police officer, in all likelihood, would have sustained fatal injuries.”

He went on to add if specialist police had “a delay in taking action, there was a potential that further injuries and or death”.

While police continue to comb through two crime scenes, Parry shed new light on the incident and the early stages of the investigation.

He said officers had located a 30-calibre firearm from the man’s residence, from which the shooting took place.

The rifle was not a bolt-action and contained a magazine, but was also not a semi-auto or automatic weapon.

A second crime scene was also being examined at the property across the street from where the alleged shooting took place.

Streets were locked down amid the major police operation at Croydon Park on Sunday evening, following reports of multiple gunshots striking people and cars.

The huge police operation was brought to a close shortly after midnight on Monday, following the 60-year-old’s arrest.

The man, who has not been charged, was taken to hospital under police guard for injuries sustained during his arrest.

He was arrested after officers entered a unit above a business on Georges River Rd about 9.30pm.

Police say officers located a number of firearms inside, which were seized.

Speaking on Monday morning, Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King described the shooting as “horrific” and “almost unprecedented in Sydney”.

He told Nine’s Today that police currently did not have a motive for the shooting.

King alleged officers were fired upon by the shooter after arriving at the scene.

Following the shooting, a man presented to Canterbury Hospital with a gunshot wound and was later transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a serious condition.

Parry later confirmed the man had been in the passenger seat of a vehicle with his family outside the premises when he was shot.

He underwent surgery overnight and remained in a serious condition as of Monday morning.

A further three people were treated for minor injuries by NSW Ambulance paramedics before two were taken to Canterbury Hospital.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated 16 people at the scene for minor injuries. Of those, two men were taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for treatment.

Multiple vehicles, including a police car, also sustained damage after reportedly being shot at.

