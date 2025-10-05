A crime scene has been established, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Photo / Getty Images

A 60-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired in Sydney’s inner west, with at least one person shot and 16 people injured.

Emergency services were called to Croydon Park about 7.45pm on Sunday after reports of several gunshots striking people and cars.

Acting Superintendent Stephen Parry said, “there could have been anywhere between 50 and 100 shots [that] had been discharged at the time”.

“He was shooting ... from within the premises, out of a window. [That] is what we believe.”

One male victim went to Canterbury Hospital with a gunshot wound and was later transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a serious condition, police said.