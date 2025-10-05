Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Man arrested, many injured after active shooting sparks lockdown in Sydney’s inner-west

Alexandra Feiam
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

A crime scene has been established, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Photo / Getty Images

A crime scene has been established, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Photo / Getty Images

A 60-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired in Sydney’s inner west, with at least one person shot and 16 people injured.

Emergency services were called to Croydon Park about 7.45pm on Sunday after reports of several gunshots striking people and cars.

Acting Superintendent Stephen Parry said, “there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save