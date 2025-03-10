Advertisement
Arrests made over explosive-laden caravan found alongside list of synagogues in Sydney

By Blair Jackson
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Australian Police say the caravan laden with explosives that sparked fears of an anti-Semitic attack was a “fabricated plot” by known criminals.

“Almost immediately, experienced investigators within the joint counter-terrorism team believed the caravan was part of a fabricated terrorist plot, essentially a criminal con job,” AFP deputy commission Krissy Barrett told reporters on Monday.

“Today, I can reveal the caravan was never going to cause a mass casualty event but instead was concocted by criminals who wanted to cause fear for personal benefit.”

The caravan was found in the semi-rural Sydney suburb of Dural on January 19. The caravan allegedly contained a list of synagogues.

Police said at the time the amount of explosives on board could have created a 40m blast zone.

On Monday, NSW Police announced they had made a series of arrests.

Australian Federal Police deputy commissioner Krissy Barrett, in charge of national security, and NSW Police deputy commissioner David Hudson are expected to provide more details later this afternoon.

A Sydney man discovered the caravan and towed in on to his property, only to wait weeks before cutting open the padlocked door, discovering the explosives and materials suggesting Jews were targets.

Police described the potential for the caravan’s contents to create a “potential mass casualty event”.

About 100 state and federal police and Australian Security Intelligence Organisation officers were given the task of investigating the caravan, against a backdrop of increasing anti-Semitic graffiti and attacks across the country, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne.

“It is deeply distressing this is happening in this state,” NSW Premier Chris Minns said at the time the caravan was discovered.

“I never thought in Australia, in 2025, we would see this level of racism or anti-Semitism.

“We understand the community in NSW, particularly the Jewish community, are concerned about the rising attacks of anti-Semitism.

“Those who are going to commit hateful acts of violence, graffiti, malicious damage in our community will be met with the full force of the law.”

