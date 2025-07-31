Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. Photo / catrent23 via Facebook

Following the killings, authorities asked any park visitors or local residents to check photos or videos from their cellphones and GoPros or security footage for images of the suspect, and later released a composite sketch and then a photo, taken from behind, of a man dressed in black.

Major Stacie Rhoads, from Arkansas State Police, said video footage the public had sent had been “instrumental” in helping them identify the suspect. She added that police were still investigating the motive behind the attack but confirmed that McGann had recently moved to the area and got a job with a local school.

Springdale School District Superintendent Jared Cleveland confirmed in an email Thursday that McGann was hired as a teacher candidate for the forthcoming school year, but added that he had not yet begun working with the district. “This individual has not at any time come into contact with Springdale students or the families we serve,” Cleveland wrote.

McGann was previously a teacher in Oklahoma, AP reported, citing a statement from the Sand Springs Public Schools District. McGann was listed as a fifth-grade teacher on the website of a fine arts school in the district. He previously taught in the Broken Arrow Public Schools District, local media reported.

McGann is charged with two counts of capital murder and could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted. It is unclear if McGann has a lawyer.

McGann, charged with two counts of capital murder, could face the death penalty if convicted. Photo / Arkansas State Police

The Brink family had recently moved to Prairie Grove, said the city’s mayor, David Faulk, who said their water service had just connected 10 days before the killings.

“Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice,” the couple’s family said in a statement. “They will forever live on in all of our hearts.”

Clinton Brink was due to start working as a milk delivery driver on Monday in the nearby area of Fayetteville, his employer, Hiland Dairy, told the AP. His wife, Cristen Brink, was a licensed nurse in South Dakota.

Arkansas State Police director Colonel Mike Hagar thanked local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies for their work in the case. “Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets, and bring relief to Clinton and Cristen’s precious girls and to the rest of the citizens of Arkansas,” he said at the news conference on Wednesday.

“No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend’s crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our state,” Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.