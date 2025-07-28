Authorities are investigating the killing of two parents in Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas. Photo / The Washington Post

Manhunt in Arkansas after couple killed while hiking with daughters

Authorities in the US are hunting for a man who killed a man and woman hiking with their two young daughters at a state park over the weekend.

The Arkansas State Police identified the parents as Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. They have not released any details about how they were killed, only saying that they were “attacked”.

Police said the girls, aged 7 and 9, were not injured and are safe with family.

The Brinks, who recently moved to the area, were hiking in Devil’s Den State Park in Washington County. The 2500-acre park features rugged terrain with thick vegetation and has extremely limited cellphone service.

All trails were closed “until further notice” after the bodies were found on a walking trail, a news release said.