Authorities are investigating the killing of two parents in Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas. Photo / The Washington Post
Authorities in the US are hunting for a man who killed a man and woman hiking with their two young daughters at a state park over the weekend.
The Arkansas State Police identified the parents as Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. They have not released anydetails about how they were killed, only saying that they were “attacked”.
Police said the girls, aged 7 and 9, were not injured and are safe with family.
The Brinks, who recently moved to the area, were hiking in Devil’s Den State Park in Washington County. The 2500-acre park features rugged terrain with thick vegetation and has extremely limited cellphone service.
All trails were closed “until further notice” after the bodies were found on a walking trail, a news release said.
Authorities described the suspect as a white man of medium build who was wearing a long-sleeved shirt with sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ball cap, a black backpack, sunglasses and fingerless gloves. He was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan. Authorities said it may have been a Mazda with a licence plate covered by electrical or duct tape.
Investigators are asking those who visited the park over the weekend or live nearby to check photos, videos and GoPro camera footage for images of the suspect.
Colonel Mike Hagar of the Arkansas State Police said his agency was “using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice”.
The couple died heroes “protecting their little girls and they deserve justice”, the family said in a statement to ABC News.
“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality,” according to the statement. “They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help in the investigation to please contact the proper authorities immediately.”
“We are heartbroken by the horrific news from Devil’s Den State Park,” Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted on X. “We are praying for the family and friends of the victims, and know that law enforcement will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice.”