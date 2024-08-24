An Arizona man who was wanted after threatening over social media to kill former US President Donald Trump has been arrested, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, Ronald Lee Syvrud, 66, had multiple outstanding warrants from Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.

Trump, the Republican nominee for president, was in Cochise County when he visited the US border with Mexico as part of his campaign.

Syvrud was booked into the Cochise County Jail on a felony warrant from Graham County in Arizona for “failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of threatening for this case,” the sheriff’s office said.