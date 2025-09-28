Advertisement
Argentinian man shocks mourners by showing up to his own funeral alive

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The unnamed man was surprised to find his family believed him to be dead. Photo / Jam Press

An Argentinian man showed up to his own funeral, leaving mourners bewildered as to whose body they were burying.

The Daily Mail reported the 22-year-old, who has not been named, was on a multi-day bender in Alderetes when his family wrongly identified him as dead.

His mother approached local

