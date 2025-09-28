The unnamed man was surprised to find his family believed him to be dead. Photo / Jam Press

Argentinian man shocks mourners by showing up to his own funeral alive

An Argentinian man showed up to his own funeral, leaving mourners bewildered as to whose body they were burying.

The Daily Mail reported the 22-year-old, who has not been named, was on a multi-day bender in Alderetes when his family wrongly identified him as dead.

His mother approached local police after hearing a man had been hit and killed by a sugarcane truck on September 18, according to La Gaceta.

She identified the body as her missing son by his clothing and distinguishing features.

But the 22-year-old disrupted his funeral with a stunning declaration that left mourners confused - “I’m alive”.