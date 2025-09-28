He was taken to the local police station where he confessed to have been “indulging” in a neighbouring town when the man died.
The body was eventually identified as 28-year-old Maximiliano Enrique Acosta, reported La Gaceta.
Acosta’s brother Hernán was left upset with how the local authorities had handled the death - particularly after they initially asked him to view the wrong body, prolonging his identification.
“First, they handed over the body without proper identification. Then they made me go to the morgue twice. We shouldn’t have to go through this after everything we suffered.”
Acosta was finally buried in Delfín Gallo on September 23, where mourners described him as “loved by everyone”.
The Argentine Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed an investigation into the authorities’ internal practices has been opened.