President Donald Trump has turned a trip marking the US Army’s 250th birthday into a political-style rally, wrapping himself in martial symbolism as he defends his decision to send soldiers to protest-hit Los Angeles.
The US Commander-in-chief goaded troops to boo political opponents and the media and called protesters “animals”in what was meant to be a non-partisan event at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, the country’s biggest military installation.
The Republican President meanwhile reinforced his strongman image as he watched spectacular rocket fire, special forces training and parachute displays, standing behind sandbags while surrounded by military officers in camouflage.
The event came days before tanks are set to rumble through Washington in a huge and highly unusual military parade on Sunday, which coincides with Trump’s 79th birthday.
Trump has long shown a fascination for the military – and envy for the military parades that his foreign counterparts preside over.
Newsom has attacked Trump as “dictatorial” after the President deployed thousands of troops, including 700 active-duty US Marines, to Los Angeles after clashes sparked by US government immigration raids.
“The military parade, the military in Los Angeles is theatre of leadership, theatre of governing, without paying attention to the real-world consequences,” Loge told AFP.
‘Speaking German’
Trump was sent to a military academy as a child by his property tycoon father, and seems to have loved military pomp ever since – even if repeated educational and medical deferments meant he could avoid the draft to fight in Vietnam.
He first had the idea for a grand military parade after attending France’s annual Bastille Day parade in Paris at the invitation of his friend, President Emmanuel Macron, but was only getting around to it in his second term.
World War II meanwhile appears to have been increasingly on Trump’s mind since returning to office.
He recently designated May 8 “Victory Day”, noting that unlike much of Europe, the United States had no day to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany – and he has repeatedly downplayed the role of US allies in the war.
“Without us, you’d all be speaking German right now, maybe a little Japanese thrown in,” Trump said at Fort Bragg.