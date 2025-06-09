Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Trump accuses protesters of insurrection amid LA clashes

By Huw Griffith
AFP·
4 mins to read

A demonstrator rides a bicycle past burning Waymo vehicles as protesters clash with law enforcement near the federal building during a protest in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, California. Photo / AFP

A demonstrator rides a bicycle past burning Waymo vehicles as protesters clash with law enforcement near the federal building during a protest in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, California. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump has accused protesters of insurrection as police patrolled central Los Angeles after a weekend of clashes triggered by immigration raids.

Residents were ordered not to gather in the city’s downtown where demonstrators had torched cars and security forces fired tear gas in violence that local officials

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World