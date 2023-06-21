Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Andrew Tate’s indictment in Romania: Here’s what to know

New York Times
By Isabella Kwai
6 mins to read
Andrew Tate at the Bucharest Tribunal this week. “I look forward to being found innocent,” he said. Photo / AP

Andrew Tate at the Bucharest Tribunal this week. “I look forward to being found innocent,” he said. Photo / AP

The online influencer and his brother, Tristan Tate, appeared in court for the first time since their indictment on charges including human trafficking.

Andrew Tate, a wealth-flaunting online influencer known for his male chauvinism and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World