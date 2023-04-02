Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest. Photo / AP

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest. Photo / AP

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has shared a bizarre video following his release from a Romanian jail after being accused of human trafficking and rape.

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were arrested in late December, and have been held in pre-trial detention ever since, which was again extended last week.

But an appeals court “rejected the prosecution’s proposal to extend the pre-trial detention” and ordered the pair be placed “under house arrest”, according to a court ruling.

The brothers will remain under house arrest until April 29.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Tate shared a video of himself shirtless, pacing back and forth around his house while smoking.

Since last year ive been in 24 hour lockdown. No yard time.



Pacing a 3metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans.



Vivid pain.



One hour home and I cant stand my phone.



Some habits die hard.



“Since last year I’ve been in 24-hour lockdown,” he captioned the clip.

“No yard time. Pacing a three-metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact.

“Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans.

“Vivid pain. One hour home and I can’t stand my phone.

“Some habits die hard. We must defeat Shaytan.”

Tate’s Arrest

Former kickboxer Tate – who is a British and US citizen and has 5.6 million Twitter followers – was initially detained in December in Bucharest, Romania, along with his brother and two Romanian women, Naghel Georgiana Manuela and Radu Alexandra Luana.

None of the four has been formally indicted.

They are under investigation for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

As part of the probe, Romanian police raided several properties connected to the Tate brothers and seized many of their assets, including a collection of luxury cars.

A court document from January claims that one woman was “recruited” from the UK after she fell in love with Tate, who then brought her to Romania “with the goal of sexual exploitation”.

“I’ve been in one room since last year, so it’s a little bit emotional,” Tate told a crowd of people outside the court on Saturday.

“I truly believe that justice will be served in the end. There is zero per cent chance of me being found guilty of something I have not done.

“I maintain my absolute innocence.”

The brothers deny all accusastions against them.

Tate’s lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, believed that house arrest was the “correct” decision.

“We see the court decision as legal, thorough and correct,” he said.

“We do not yet have the court’s motivation. We do not know whether there are other interdictions.”

He added that the brothers were forbidden from contacting witnesses or from leaving the house without approval from authorities.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Tate was born in the United States in 1986 and has US citizenship, according to his website.

But after his parents separated, he grew up with his mother and brother in Luton, a town north of London. He has lived in Romania for several years.

Before his rise to fame on social media and subsequent arrest, Tate was a professional kickboxer who gained the title of world champion.

He first came to wider attention by appearing as a contestant on the Big Brother reality show in the UK in 2016.

But he was quickly ejected after a video emerged showing him hitting a woman.

After that he focused on building his online presence

Tate’s videos of his bulging muscles, cigars and fast cars posted on social media continue to fascinate millions of teenage boys around the world.

Giving tips on how to be successful along with misogynist and sometimes violent maxims, he has said women cannot be independent and victim-blames those who are raped or assaulted.

His controversial output has made him one of the world’s best-known influencers. In 2022, the words “Andrew Tate” were among the most searched on Google.