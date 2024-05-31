Watch: Man accused of driving without a licence appears in court - while driving

Corey Harris, 44, appeared from his moving vehicle despite being charged with driving on a suspended licence.

A man accused of driving without a licence dialled into his remote court hearing in Michigan from behind the wheel of a car.

Corey Harris, 44, appeared before the dumbfounded courtroom from his moving vehicle despite being charged with driving on a suspended licence.

Cedric Simpson, the judge hearing the case in Washtenaw County, looked confused as the defendant joined the virtual Zoom hearing, asking him: “Mr Harris, are you driving?”

The defendant replied: “I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually,” before casually turning the steering wheel and saying he would be ready in “one second”.

Waiting until Harris had parked, Judge Simpson then condemned the defendant for flagrantly breaking the law.

He told Harris’s lawyer, who was present in court: “So maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving with a suspended licence [case]. And he was just driving. And he didn’t have a licence.”

‘I don’t even know why he would do that’

Natalie Pate, defending, said that those are “simply the charges” and requested an adjournment of three to four weeks.

After a long pause, Judge Simpson responded: “No, I’m looking at his record. He doesn’t have a licence. I don’t even know why he would do that.”

The video, published on the court’s YouTube channel, then showed the judge revoking Harris’ bail and sentencing him to jail time.

Harris was instructed to turn himself in at the Washtenaw County Jail by that evening.

“Oh, my God,” responded the defendant from his car seat, dropping his head to his chest.

Records show Harris was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail that evening, before eventually being released on bail. A case hearing is scheduled for June 5, according to court records.

In Michigan, a first offence for one instance of driving on a suspended licence can lead to a US$500 ($815) fine and up to 93 days in jail.

A second offence could result in one year in jail and a US$1000 fine.