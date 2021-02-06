Amber Alert issued after 20-month-old baby taken from Queensland home by masked man

CCTV shows the man taking the boy from the home at Darra. Photo / Queensland Police

Queensland Police have issued an Amber Alert to help locate a 20-month-old boy who was taken from a Brisbane home this morning.

Police said the young boy was taken by a man wearing a baseball cap and a face mask from a street in Darra, Brisbane at 4am.

The little boy was last seen wearing a black shirt and was still in a nappy.

Police allege the man who took the boy was wearing "distinctive running shoes" and had long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, gloves and a baseball cap on.

CCTV shows the man taking the boy from the home at Darra. Photo / Queensland Police

Officers released CCTV images showing the man allegedly entering a home and picking the boy up before leaving.

#AmberAlert #Darra #Brisbane a 1-year-old boy has been taken from a home on Warrender Street, Darra, by a man wearing long pants, white shoes and fingerless gloves. Call 000 or 131 564: https://t.co/OjQM5f9S2I pic.twitter.com/0zdA335Cr9 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 6, 2021

In the photos, he held the boy, who had no shoes on, on his hip.

Police are urging the man, or anyone with information relating to their location, to contact police.

An Amber Alert is issued in the most serious of circumstances relating to missing children, particularly in an abduction case or a high-risk missing child case. It is designed to ask members of the public to help find the abducted child.