All San Diego teachers told 'you are racist', forced to attend 'white privilege training

All teachers in US city of San Diego have been forced to attend a "white privilege" training course where they are all told, "you are racist".

The San Diego Unified School District also says teachers must commit to becoming "anti-racist" in the classroom.

Instructors in the white privilege sessions tell teachers they will experience "guilt, anger, apathy and closed-mindedness" due to their "white fragility".

The contents of the heavy white privilege sessions were leaked by journalist Christopher F. Rufo after obtaining the documents.

They are also taught about "white fragility" and read teachings from the book Be Antiracist: A Journal for Awareness, Reflection and Action.

After undergoing a number of learnings, tutors are told "you are racist" and "upholding racist ideas, structures and policies".

According to the report, the group is challenged to become "anti-racist" in the classroom as well as "confront and examine [their] white privilege" and "teach others to see their privilege".

According to Rufo's article, he believes that teaching "white fragility" will do nothing to help students improve their academic abilities.

"Here's the problem: only 47 per cent of San Diego Unified students reach proficiency in reading and math. Teaching 'white fragility' will do nothing to help students improve their academic abilities—it will only serve activist teachers who want to shift the blame to 'systemic racism'."

During training, teachers are also taught "land acknowledgement" and told to accept the US was established on stolen Native American land.

"We acknowledge that we meet on stolen land, taken from Indigenous peoples. I am speaking to you from Kumeyaay land. We must acknowledge the hidden history of violence against Indigenous peoples in an effort to move towards justice," one slide reads.

The acknowledgement was referring to the Kumeyaay tribe of indigenous peoples who were forced off their ancestral lands. They lived at the northern border of Baja California in Mexico and the southern border of California in the US.

President Donald Trump condemned such training in September and moved to end racial sensitivity training for federal government employees, claiming it is "divisive, anti-American propaganda".

At the first presidential debate, Trump said such training is "teaching people to hate our country".

The school district didn't respond to requests for comment from numerous media outlets.