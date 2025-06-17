Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Air India crash: Boeing focused on probe, Airbus touts plane orders at air show

AFP
2 mins to read

France's Prime Minister Francois Bayrou (3rd-L) takes part in a round table at the Paris Space Hub during the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show at the Paris–Le Bourget Airport, in Le Bourget, suburb of Paris on June 16, 2025. Photo / AFP

France's Prime Minister Francois Bayrou (3rd-L) takes part in a round table at the Paris Space Hub during the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show at the Paris–Le Bourget Airport, in Le Bourget, suburb of Paris on June 16, 2025. Photo / AFP

European aeroplane manufacturer Airbus announced Saudi and Polish orders for more than 100 aircraft at the Paris Air Show on Monday while US rival Boeing focused on “supporting customers” after the Air India crash.

The sales rivalry between Boeing and European aerospace giant Airbus usually drives the headlines as the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World