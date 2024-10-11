Advertisement
Air force pilot remanded after wife found dead near lawnmower in Brisbane

By Rex Martinich
AAP·
2 mins to read
Frances Crawford's body was found at the bottom of a retaining wall, lying next to a ride-on lawnmower.

A man accused of murder after his wife was found dead near a ride-on lawnmower has been remanded in custody.

Royal Australian Air Force pilot Robert Crawford, 47, was not required to appear in person at Ipswich Magistrates Court, west of Brisbane, today for a brief mention of the charges.

He was arrested yesterday and later charged with murder and interfering with a corpse, months after the body of his wife Frances Elizabeth Crawford was discovered.

Frances, 49, was found at the bottom of a retaining wall near the lawnmower at a property west of Brisbane about 3.40am on July 30.

Queensland police arresting Robert Crawford for the suspected murder of his wife, Frances. Photo / Queensland Police
Police had previously said Robert Crawford, a squadron leader, was at the Upper Lockyer property on the night the mother-of-three died.

His solicitor, Andrew McGinness, sought a two-week adjournment for the case to be mentioned again on October 25.

Magistrate Sue Ganasan granted the application and ordered that Crawford be held in custody.

Under Queensland law, anyone charged with murder must apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

McGinness did not comment as he left court.

The ride-on lawn mower connected to the investigation. Photo / Queensland Police
In a public appeal last week, homicide detectives asked people who had been in contact with Crawford to come forward with any relevant information.

Detective Superintendent George Marchesini said yesterday that the arrest was the result of the bravery of people who had come forward, along with detectives’ tireless efforts.

Frances Crawford’s family paid tribute to her late yesterday, saying they would rally around her children, whom they described as “wonderful young adults who will continue Frances’ legacy”.

