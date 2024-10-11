Frances Crawford's body was found at the bottom of a retaining wall, lying next to a ride-on lawnmower.

A man accused of murder after his wife was found dead near a ride-on lawnmower has been remanded in custody.

Royal Australian Air Force pilot Robert Crawford, 47, was not required to appear in person at Ipswich Magistrates Court, west of Brisbane, today for a brief mention of the charges.

He was arrested yesterday and later charged with murder and interfering with a corpse, months after the body of his wife Frances Elizabeth Crawford was discovered.

Frances, 49, was found at the bottom of a retaining wall near the lawnmower at a property west of Brisbane about 3.40am on July 30.