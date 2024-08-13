Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A Nazi villa so tainted Berlin can’t give it away

New York Times
By Sarah Maslin Nir
7 mins to read
The main entrance of Joseph Goebbels' former villa near Wandlitz, Germany. Photo / Lena Mucha, The New York Times

The main entrance of Joseph Goebbels' former villa near Wandlitz, Germany. Photo / Lena Mucha, The New York Times

The former estate of Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister, is too expensive to keep and perilous to sell. No one knows quite what to do with it.

Behind thickets of beech trees, overgrown with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World