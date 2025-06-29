Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

A man who kicked customs dog at Dulles ordered to leave US

By Hannah Sampson
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Freddie the Customs and Border Protection beagle at Washington DC's Dulles Airport. Photo / US Customs and Border Protection via X

Freddie the Customs and Border Protection beagle at Washington DC's Dulles Airport. Photo / US Customs and Border Protection via X

Freddie the Customs and Border Protection beagle spent last Wednesday doing his typical work: patrolling the international baggage claim area at Washington Dulles International Airport for undeclared agricultural products.

Then the morning took an unusual turn.

After the dog alerted his handler that a piece of luggage from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World