A separate image of the same area from August 25 showed many, if not most, of the buildings reduced to piles of rubble and the apparent encampments gone.

In recent days, Israeli tanks were seen in Zeitoun, according to satellite images.

The scale of the destruction resembles that of places in Gaza that have been largely flattened over the course of the war, such as Rafah in the south and Beit Hanoun in the north.

“It’s enormous,” said Fadl al-Saifi, 33, a resident of Sabra, an adjacent neighbourhood.

“It’s heartbreaking to see your friends’ homes in ruins.”

He said that, in the past week, he visited Zeitoun to observe the damage.

The Israeli military has said that its strikes in Gaza target militants and their weapon caches, and it has stressed that Hamas fighters have embedded themselves in civilian spaces.

Today, using an abbreviation for Israel Defence Forces, the military said in a statement: “There is no IDF doctrine that aims causing maximal damage to civilian infrastructure regardless of military necessity”.

“IDF actions are based on military necessity and with accordance to international law.”

In recent days, al-Saifi said that he heard explosions throughout the day and that they would make his home shake.

“It is so routine that it has become background noise,” he said, adding that he and his younger brother had not evacuated so as to protect their home from looters.

A satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows Zeitoun, a neighbourhood in Gaza City, on August 8. Photo / Planet Labs via The New York Times

Zeitoun on satellite on August 25. Photo / Planet Labs via The New York Times

Eli Cohen, a minister in Israel’s high-level security Cabinet, has said the Israeli operation in Gaza City should reduce the city to rubble.

“Gaza City itself should be exactly like Rafah, which we turned into a city of ruins,” he told Channel 14, a right-wing television station, this month.

Some of Israel’s European allies have condemned its plans for an expanded offensive.

Last week, the Israeli military said that it was moving ahead with its preparations to invade Gaza City, calling up an additional 60,000 reservists and announcing plans to extend the duty of 20,000 others.

Troops will conduct a “gradual, precise and targeted” operation in and around the city, an Israeli military official said, requesting anonymity to comply with military protocol.

Written by: Adam Rasgon, Natan Odenheimer, Iyad Abuheweila and Samuel Granados

Photographs by: Planet Labs

