A large part of Zeitoun was still standing just three weeks ago - now it is a wasteland

By Adam Rasgon, Natan Odenheimer, Iyad Abuheweila and Samuel Granados
New York Times·
3 mins to read

Satellite photos provided by Planet Labs show Zeitoun, a neighbourhood in Gaza City, on August 8, 2025, left, and August 25, 2025, right. In Zeitoun, forces have already been operating for weeks, dropping bombs on buildings and ordering residents to evacuate. Photos / Planet Labs via The New York Times

A large part of Zeitoun, a neighbourhood in Gaza City, was still standing just three weeks ago.

As Israeli forces have expanded their military campaign in the Gaza Strip, the area has been turned into a barren wasteland, according to satellite images reviewed by the New York Times.

