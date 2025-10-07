Advertisement
A 19-hour journey, including 14km by foot - one woman’s extraordinary rescue from Gaza

Hope Hodge Seck and Adam Taylor
Washington Post·
Ahlam Firwana after her arrival in Jordan. Photo / Courtesy of Younis Firwana, The Washington Post

A Palestinian woman whose son serves in the United States Navy was secretly evacuated from Gaza in recent weeks after an intervention by the Trump Administration and the Israeli and Jordanian governments, according to people familiar with the matter and correspondence reviewed by the Washington Post.

The operation, entailing a

