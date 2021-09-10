Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
WorldUpdated

9/11 and after: How a viral video bent reality

9 minutes to read
The conspiracy film about the fall of the Twin Towers energised the "9/11 truther" movement. Photo / AP

The conspiracy film about the fall of the Twin Towers energised the "9/11 truther" movement. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Kevin Roose

A conspiracy film energised the "9/11 truther" movement. It also supplied the template for the current age of disinformation.

The year is 2005. You open Internet Explorer, surf over to Yahoo Mail and spot an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.