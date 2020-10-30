Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

$265 million PR campaign vetted celebrities to help Trump. Pickings were slim

7 minutes to read

Alex M. Azar II, the health secretary, has ordered a review of whether a public relations initiative centred on the pandemic served "important public health purposes." Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Noah Weiland and Sharon LaFraniere

In a letter to Alex M. Azar II, the health secretary, House Democrats detailed how a $265 million public relations campaign tried to bolster President Trump.

A US$265 million ($400 million) public campaign to "defeat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.