“It’s the question many Aussies have been asking during the past seven days: who won last week’s $100m Powerball prize, and do they know they’ve won?” she said.

“By registering your in-store or online lottery entry to The Lott Members Club, not only are we able to contact you straight after the draw if you win big, but your prize is secure.

“Even if you happen to lose or damage your winning ticket, if it is registered to you, we could still unite you with your prize, providing the ultimate peace of mind.”

It was sold at Bondi Junction Newsagency and Internet Cafe, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

“It’s legendary to hear we’ve sold the winning ticket,” owner Manish said on Saturday.

“I’m hoping it’s one of our regular customers, but you never know, it could be a tourist too. We’re located right next to the closest station to Bondi Beach.”

An estimated 10 million Australians took a punt on winning the A$100m top prize.

Lott spokewoman Eliza Wregg said a Sydney local was walking around “oblivious” that their life had changed forever.

Last year, a Brisbane mother who won the third-biggest lottery prize in Australian history at the time revealed she thought she had lost the winning ticket.

The news of a mystery Queensland windfall winner prompted her to look for her ticket in her car’s glovebox.

“It’s a funny story. At the start of the year, I had a really strange feeling I was going to win a major lottery prize,” she said.

“I told my parents about it, they said, ‘don’t be crazy’, but I just had this strong feeling.”

The woman, who was not a regular Powerball player, decided to buy a ticket.

“I was shopping, and it’s coming up to my birthday, so I thought why not and purchased a Powerball ticket,” she said.

“The funny thing is too, I almost lost it! I had to pull over on the way home from the shops because I thought I had left it there.

“After that, I put it in my glovebox, and I completely forgot about it until this morning.”