Mystery winner takes entire $100m Powerball prize in Australia

A Queensland winner is now $100 million richer after striking lucky at Lotto. Photo / 132RF

A Queensland winner is now $100 million richer after striking lucky at Lotto. Photo / 132RF

A Queensland Powerball player has 100 million reasons to check their ticket to see if they are one of the biggest lottery winners in Australian history.

The Lott is waiting to hear from the mystery entrant who bought an unregistered winning ticket for Thursday night’s jackpot at an outlet on Brisbane’s north side.

The Lott is urging all Brisbane residents and visitors to check their tickets and make contact to claim their $100 million prize.

“Someone has become an overnight multimillionaire but possibly doesn’t know it yet. We can’t wait for them to discover this winning news,” spokeswoman Anna Hobdell said.

The person who claims division one of draw 1475 has become the equal third-biggest lottery winner in Australian history.