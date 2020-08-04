A rāhui has been placed on the Whanganui River today.

A police spokesperson said a search of the water was under way after an incident early this morning when a man was seen in the Whanganui River.

"Police were called about 3.15am after the man was seen in distress in the water from Anzac Parade.

"Coastguard and Police searched the area at the time; however, the man was not able to be located."

Local iwi has placed a rahui on the river for three days, from Te Ao Hou marae on Somme Pde, past Pūtiki, and out to the river mouth. The rahui restricts access to that area of the river.

The Police National Dive Squad is searching the river this afternoon.