Police investigating a recent homicide in Otaki want to find a man who gave a ride to a hitch-hiker that weekend.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said the person they want to speak to was driving a red car and picked the male hitch-hiker up between 5pm and 6pm from State Highway One south of the Otaki township.

He then dropped the hitch-hiker off in Paraparaumu.

"We believe the driver may have been visiting family in Levin and was travelling back towards Wellington," he said.

"We are hoping this driver can assist the investigation team as we piece together a timeline of events relating to this enquiry."

If you are the driver, or can help us locate him, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200517/3200.

Police had arrested and charged a 33-year-old was charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body at a Mill Road house in Ōtaki on Saturday, May 16.

