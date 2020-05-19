Pipi Point Takeaways, restaurant and bar in Waitarere Beach.

Pipi Point opened its takeaways counter under level 3, but owner Tracey White was very hesitant about any opportunities to open the restaurant a few days later and decided not to.

"We also have a bar and that might create issues. The rules aren't that clear about what we can and cannot allow, while some of the guidelines we have seen are unachievable in our space.

"It is a lot of work to reopen that and I am not prepared to fight for it. Keeping staff and customers safe is more important."

She's had considerable trouble getting Paywave organised before opening the takeaways counter and reorganising a business under the various rules isn't that straightforward.

She adheres to strict distancing rules in the takeaway kitchen and that means fewer people than before can work there comfortably.

"This leads to longer waiting times for clients and some do not take that too well," White said, even citing instances of abuse hurled at her staff because of it.

Customers have been asked to ring orders through. Supplies are not that easy to get for takeaways either as the fishing boats have not been going out as much, so not everything on the menu is available.

"People are not as kind and I am advising my staff to just keep smiling."

Thanks to the government subsidy she has been able to keep all her seven staff employed, but said the first week back was challenging and opening the restaurant and bar would throw up many more issues.

She said the local hospitality branch has been fantastic. "They really support each other and have shared ideas."

She's asking customers to be patient and to be kind.

"We do the best we can under the circumstances."

- Pipi Point Takeaways is open Thursday and Friday 4pm-7.30pm and Saturday and Sunday 12pm-7pm. Ring your order through. Pipi Point has contactless payment options.

Pipi Point Takeaways, 685 Waitarere Beach Rd, Waitarere Beach. Ph 368 7474.