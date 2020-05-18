The site of a former service station in Ōtaki is about to become a sophisticated weekly market for locally made products and produce.

Ōtaki must become a tourist destination, said property developer Nigel Ross.

He owns the former Caltex station premises on the main road in the heart of Ōtaki and plans to go ahead with his weekly farmers' market from Saturday, June 13.

Dubbed Ōtaki Yard, the market can offer space to 100 stalls as well as food trucks and other food offerings every Saturday, and will be an attraction for families, food lovers as well as those seeking gift ideas, he said.

"We are delighted to have a date confirmed for the official opening. Obviously we had planned to launch the market in March, but the pandemic was something we never anticipated.

"After a turbulent couple of months for many, we believe the market will be well received by the community and wider region."

There were already too many shops currently vacant in Ōtaki, and now more than ever the community need to see progress on their backdoor, he said.

"This market will bring the much needed additional customers to Ōtaki, revitalise the region and also help local businesses get back on their feet after a difficult period," said Ross.

"The market will allow us to highlight Ōtaki's place in the Kapiti Coast District and showcase some of New Zealand's incredible artisans. The goal is that Ōtaki will become a destination to travel to, not just through.

"We want to bring together the best growers, crafters, makers, bakers, and more, and make it the market that people of all ages and stages cannot wait to go back to. We are confident the market will be well supported by locals and visitors keen to get out after spending several weeks in lockdown.

"More than ever Kiwis are seeking NZ made products because they want to support and shop local. We believe the market will help stimulate the local economy and turn Ōtaki into a renowned destination."

Stalls selling high-quality goods including fresh produce, homewares, jewellery, cured meats, cheeses, bakery items, or flowers are invited to apply for a space via the website.

Ōtaki Yard is also seeking gourmet food trucks with a sustainable focus.

The generously sized, high stud shed and the ex-service station retail building will be refurbished to house long-term tenants such as a micro-brewery/distillery or cafe with integrated retail. Interested parties can get in touch with the commercial manager Kyle Clark via the website.

Ecoware have come on board to provide stall holders with discounted compostable food service products, which will be composted to cut down on the amount of single-use plastics entering landfills.

Stallholders selling food will be provided with a discount code for all Ecoware compostable products, to help the goal of becoming a single-use plastic free market.

Stall prices start at $50 and depend on size of space needed. Food trucks pay $80 with power included.

For more information or to register your interest as a stall holder visit www.otakiyard.nz/register.