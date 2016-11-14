Watch NZH Local Focus: Whakatane tourism booming

Last year travellers injected 115 million dollars into the Whakatane economy. That's an increase of 20 percent over the last three years.



And most visitors are not part of package tours.



"What's great about the Free Independent Travellers is they're hearing great things about our area and they're coming," Tourism Bay of Plenty CEO Kristin Dunne said.



Ms Dunne says a number of the overseas travellers are on their second or third visit to the country, and they're looking for authentic experiences.



"They're wanting to see much more of the real New Zealand. And off that beaten track which are tourism hot spots, that's what you get," she said.



Independent travellers value spontaneity, which is why it's important local infrastructure is in place to deal with last minute bookings.



"We've introduced these amazing booking platforms. Visitors are able to come in and book things here in Whakatane efficiently and fast," Whakatane i-SITE information officer Rangitahi Wharepapa said.



Whakaari, White Island is the major drawcard, particularly among Europeans.



"We are extremely proud of what we have to offer here and we are thrilled and really excited about the summer to come," Ms Wharepapa said.



While there is a shortage of hotel rooms in the region during peak periods - the rise of Airbnb is providing new opportunities for locals to share the benefits of tourism in the region.