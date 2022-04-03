Lois Ion is rare. She's just about as rare as some of her coins and stamps.

In a small town on the outskirts of Rotorua lives Lois Ion. She is the only female stamp and coin dealer in the country with Māori ancestry.

She's the daughter of Donald Ion, one of New Zealand's longest-standing stamp dealers with a 65-year legacy.

Lois helped her parents build the business from an early age, and when her brother Murray decided to pursue a career in construction, she was left to take up the mantle and years later is still going strong.

"My father had a great love for the hobby," Lois said.

"He was passionate about the hobby and he also encouraged all of us children to be involved.

"He felt that it was a hobby that was advantageous and very good for the community, especially if a person was not well.

"It was very therapeutic."

She learned much about the trade from her father and worked in the family business from the age of eight.

"There's no organisation where you can go to learn this trade, so, my learning was mainly observation.

"I would accompany my father on many trips to clients or other dealers.

"Basically, it was observation."

While her chosen profession may not have the coolest of reputations, there's a lot more to it than meets the eye.

"Stamps have been issued in New Zealand since 1855.

"Even though you might get one stamp that comes out, there are generally various printings.

"The stamp that may look the same can range from 50 cents to many thousands.

"With specialist stamp dealers, we have the ability to be able to sort out the papers and the printings.

"It's all facets - starts from Dunia - very simple collections - right to being very specialised.

"Fortunately, even though there's not an organisation that actually teaches this sort of trade, there are catalogues that assist us in identifying the various stamps.

"I'm still learning.

"I think the danger is, if you think you're an expert in this kind of thing, that's a danger because you tend to stop.

"Whereas I am always researching."

Lois has worked daily in the trade for more than four decades.

"You sort of get a gut feeling of what is good,' Lois says.

"We're probably one of the very few professions that not only look for perfection in the stamp but also imperfections, because if there are flaws in a stamp or coin they can become quite rare."

There have been many highlights in her career, among them taking care of some of the rarest coins and stamps

"In 2004 it was decided that a special gold coin would be issued," Lois says.

"There were 300 of these coins made.

"There were also two special waka huia presentations with coins that were made.

"One presentation went to the Reserve Bank and the other to Ngāti Whakaue.

"The premium carver Lionel Grant was also involved in making the waka huia.

"This is the first time that the Reserve Bank incorporated a waka huia in the coin issues.

"They have done it again. In 2010 they did the Hei Tiki.

"But to me this is significant.

"This will be one of the most important coins that have ever been released because of the history, everything involved in it, and also to the premium carver."

But not all coins are what they seem. Lois has an eagle eye for imitations and forgeries.

"If anything becomes rare of course people are going to attempt to forge, so that is my concern.

"There are not many Philatelic Numismatic Dealers - there's probably under 50 operating in New Zealand at the moment - but it is important that we are aware of forgeries and advising clients.

"To any collectors that are concerned, they should seek advice from experts."

Collector Aidan Dorr first met Lois at her antique shop three years ago. He and his wife still regularly visit Lois' tiny store in the heart of Rotorua.

"At the time I was looking to invest in some gold for the first time," Dorr said.

"I thought that it would be a good way to invest my money to combat inflation, way back then, and learned from her that it would be a good idea to invest in gold that has more than just scrap value.

"Investing in gold that was minted into a coin which gives it additional value and it means that over time it can accrue even more value.

"When it came time to actually invest in some gold, I ended up investing in gold sovereigns which have turned out to be a pretty good investment.

"Also, a thing that we've really gained a passion for is like, the history."

Lois is passionate about passing her knowledge on and encourages more Māori and women to become involved.

"It's a very masculine industry - probably 90 per cent of the dealers, if not over, are males and European.

"Māori need to be part of that engagement," Lois said.

"I think it's important that we engage."