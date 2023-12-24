A woman has divided the internet with her business-class act. Photo / 123rf

A business-class passenger has caused outrage after being photographed with her feet resting on another person’s seat.

Taking to social media, another flier took a photo of the woman with her feet resting on the headrest in front of her, with many social media users deeming the act “disgusting”, news.com.au reports.

Users commented on the carefree act on the Sydney-to-Nadi flight on Fiji Airways, with many stating the cabin crew should have intervened, while another said, “Disgusting attitude, shoes on the furniture.”

Another said: “Cabin crew really need to be telling those slobs to knock it off.”

However, other people were quick to defend the woman, stating her behaviour could have been because of a medical condition that would cause swelling in her legs, and she may have rested her feet there to try to avoid any health risks.

A woman flying in business class has been called out after being snapped with her bare feet resting on the headrest of a passenger in front of her. Photo / Facebook

Other people were neutral, stating if the person’s actions weren’t affecting them they shouldn’t be upset about the situation, with one person even criticising the person who took the photo.

“Judging other people who aren’t bothering you is not classy either,” they said.

“She looks comfortable. She isn’t bothering anyone. So, who cares? The only one not classy here is you invading her privacy.”

It comes after an Aussie traveller was commended online for his classy response to being downgraded from business to economy.

Jameel Rehman and his mother were ready to be flown business class with Qantas from Sydney to Honolulu, however, just 10 minutes after he had taken his seat and made himself comfortable on his first business-class flight, Rehman was given some bad news and was asked to leave business class because the seat was “broken”.

An Aussie traveller was enjoying his first business-class flight with his mother when the unthinkable happened only 10 minutes into the 10-hour journey. Photo / TikTok

Instead of getting upset about the situation, he joked, “How the mighty have fallen,” before taking his economy seat. “What do you do?

“No hate to Qantas, I see it as synchronicity more than anything — a gentle lesson in ego perhaps?”

Many people flooded the comments section with praise for the TikToker and the way he handled the incident.

“How you handled the situation is a reflection of why you got the top 1 per cent sales award,” one wrote.

“Absolute genuine class act,” another exclaimed.