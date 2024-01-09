Torika Christian (right), 21, documents her life on the remote Pitcairn Island for her followers on TikTok and Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Torika Christian (right), 21, documents her life on the remote Pitcairn Island for her followers on TikTok and Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Living in near isolation on one of the world’s most remote islands may sound scary to some. But for Torika Christian, 21, the way of life on Pitcairn Island is one that she holds dear to her heart.

On TikTok, Christian displays videos of her taking visitors to the island on tours, shopping at the one general store, and fishing in the surrounding seas. To her, it’s a “unique” place to live and work.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about her life on Pitcairn Island in the South Pacific Ocean, Christian explained how it is “probably the smallest community in the world, so you know everyone in and out”.

Around 50 people live permanently on the remote island. It is only accessible by two steel boats that carry people and supplies between the shore and offshore ships, as the island lacks both an airstrip and a harbour for ships to dock.

Christian enjoys the “fishing, diving, and community environment” found on the island. Apart from the occasional desire for a “nail technician or hair salon on the island, as every girl loves a bit of glam!”, she said that it is hard to pinpoint any other negatives.

Pitcairn Island is part of the Pitcairn Islands group, which also includes Henderson Island, Ducie Island and Oeno Island.

It is the only remaining British Overseas Territory in the Pacific Ocean. The island is confined in size, spanning just 3.5km long and 1.8km wide.

Torika Christian shares photos and videos of her way of life on Pitcairn Island to her TikTok account @torikaw. Photo / TikTok

Pitcairn was first spotted by the British in 1767. It was eventually settled in 1790 by eight British mutineers who had taken over the Royal Navy vessel HMS Bounty in 1789. Joining them were six Polynesian men and 12 women that they had brought from their expedition in Tahiti.

The English sailor Fletcher Christian led the mutiny after growing dissatisfaction with the HMS Bounty’s captain Lieutenant William Bligh, who punished them for slack or negligent behaviour.

The eight mutineers who took the HMS Bounty from Tahiti to Pitcairn sought refuge away from the scope of the Royal Navy. Torika Christian is an eighth-generation descendant of Fletcher Christian.

John Adams was the last remaining mutineer to survive on the island following settlement, so the capital Adamstown was named after him. Adamstown can be accessed from Bounty Bay by ascending the Hill of Difficulty road.

You “definitely have to be comfortable with isolation” to enjoy the way of life on Pitcairn Island, said Christian.

“Growing up here on the island, the isolation was something that I never really took notice of until I spent my high school years overseas in New Zealand.

“In New Zealand I discovered that there is a way out whenever you like. You could jump on a plane to Australia, America or wherever you wanted to.

“Here on Pitcairn, we have a supply ship called Silver Supporter that runs between the island and the Gambier Islands every week. This arrives on a Thursday and departs on a Sunday taking tourists and locals.

Adamstown on Pitcairn Island. Photo / AP

“The return cost for tourists is $5500.

“If you don’t catch that Sunday ship then you have to wait another week.

“However, sometimes the wait can be up to five weeks as the same ship sails to New Zealand about every three months to bring mail, food supplies, medical supplies and general cargo.”

Despite its remoteness, Pitcairn is not short of facilities to keep the locals and visitors happy.

The old prison has been converted into the island’s tourism office, gym and local library. A humble medical centre holds a compact ward, an X-ray machine and dental facilities. The general store offers a plethora of goods from groceries to building supplies.

For significant medical issues, locals tend to travel to Tahiti where there are better services available.

A small school is also located on Pitcairn, however, it is closed for the time being as the two children on the island are studying overseas, Christian says.

She returned to Pitcairn after living in New Zealand for five years, where she attended high school and began to study towards a nursing qualification. What drew her back? Her longing to return to her island home and community.

Pitkern Islen Enterprises is Christian’s family business which sells Pitcairn-related merchandise, and she currently helps her family with the day-to-day operations.

Boatsheds on Pitcairn Island. Photo / Getty Images

The family also rents out a single-bedroom chalet on the island for $300 a night and manages a quad bike rental service.

Christian has some side hustles to boost her income, taking on part-time work off-loading goods from supply ships and working for the Government.

“If I wake up in the morning and the weather is good I can go fishing. If it is raining, I can go gardening or just stay at home. Work life here is very flexible,” Christian said as she talked about a typical day for her on Pitcairn.

“We would work enough to pay our bills but with $10 an hour pay, on a good day we would rather enjoy our home and the nature God blessed us with.”

Although most food is delivered to the island by ship, Christian boasted about the large number of fish in the island’s surrounding waters.

‘Pickfish’ is a local delicacy that uses a recipe that has been “cooked and passed down through multiple generations”.

“The fish meat is boiled in water, any bones are removed and then it is shredded,” Christian described.

“In a fry pan spring onion or regular onion is fried and then the shredded boiled fish is added and is tossed until the fish has lightly browned.

A simple video on daily life on Pitcairn island with animals! These are not all of our animals, we have more! Let me know if you want to see them! We also just had two or our nannies having their babies yesterday. I was going to do a Q&A video because you guys keep asking! Let me know your questions below! I'll go through some of the last video to! Feel free to message through any questions aswell! Stay safe guys! Till next time!

“Younger generations have also begun to add a touch of curry to the dish to spice it up a bit.

“We have multiple other traditional meals but this is my favourite.”

For the future, “repopulation” needs to be a priority for Pitcairn if it wants to remain.

“We need more people for there to be a sustainable future,” Christian pondered.

“That’s just the reality of it. But we need willing community-friendly people. Not people who want to come here and just isolate themselves from the community and be alone.

“For someone moving to Pitcairn, you have to be comfortable with a small community, the fact that someone knows where you’re going all the time just by the sound of your quad is the reality of a small island community - that could be looked on as a bad thing but its really something that I don’t notice.

“Living here also gives you a real sense of independence.

“On Pitcairn you are everything, the plumber, the electrician, the mechanic, the builder.

“Living on an island so remote you have to learn all these trades to be able to live. But if you don’t you always have a someone that will help you out.

“Pitcairn people are also very hospitable.”

The Government is handing out free land for migrants to build dwellings on as part of an effort to increase the island’s population. Residency permits can also be easily acquired through signing a ‘settlement agreement’ form.

When Christian was asked what she thinks are the most attractive things about Pitcairn, she replied: “This place is paradise. We welcome everyone with open arms and after spending some time away, I know that I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”