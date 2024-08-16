On the first day, Berry and seven passengers also bumped from the flight were driven to a luxury hotel in a “random” part of Italy. After enjoying the pool and a glass of wine, the group met up for a free three-course dinner.

“Who’s ready for day two of ‘American Airlines overbooked my flight’? Because I’m staying again” she told viewers in one clip, recorded at the airport the next day. “I’m taking that money, honey,” she said and revealed she had collected US$2400 in vouchers.

“Today I was the only one not able to get on the place but that’s all right because I got special treatment and a private car service,” she said, filming a BMW taxi.

“This hotel wasn’t as nice but it was free, so what do I care,” she said, explaining she ate dinner alone but made friends with the waiter then went to sleep. The next morning she enjoyed breakfast and returned to the airport.

On day three, she was yet again offered vouchers to be bumped from the flight home, bringing her total to US$3600.

After realising there was no limit to how many vouchers someone could receive, Berry said she wanted to get $10,000 in vouchers and use it to travel the world.

@berryfacecreative Apparently, theres no limit on vouchers but heres the catch, im technically on standby so I COULD end up flying home if theres enough room on the flight and then its game over! Lets see if i can make it to $10,000@American Airlines #americanairlines #napoli #italy #travellife ♬ original sound - Susan Berry

She also shared clips of her with the staff, saying she’d made friends with them as she was “a regular” now.

“I love being greeted by my first name by the entire airport each day,” she commented on one video.

She fell $6400 short of her goal after the airline got her a seat on day four.

“When American Airlines had enough room for me on the fourth day, I screamed ‘Nooo I wanna stay’,” she said, joking her response was probably a first for the airline.

Why do airlines overbook flights?

If a plane has 248 seats, why would an airline sell 450 or 460 seats? Simply put, it’s to maximise revenue.

As some travellers have experienced first-hand, a plane will not wait for a late passenger or one who has cancelled their ticket. So, to ensure planes operate at full or almost full capacity, airlines can sell more seats than are available, assuming not all passengers will show up.

If too many passengers do show up, airlines typically offer flight vouchers to tempt some to take a later flight. In the past, some travellers have received as much as US$10,000 in vouchers to get off a flight, as happened to a United Airlines passenger from Washington DC in 2018.