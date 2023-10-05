A woman in New Jersey has been fired from her job after a viral video shows the inebriated woman telling the German tourists to get out of the country. Video / New York Post

An American woman has been fired from her job after abusing a group of German tourists on a New York-bound train in an incident caught on camera.

During the confrontation, Brianna Pinnix, of New Jersey, was seen getting aggressive towards the tourists before shouting xenophobic slurs at the stunned men.

The tourists were talking among themselves when Pinnix, 30, who appeared to be drunk, was seen towering over them and getting in their faces before she asked: “Are you German?”

She then aggressively added: “What did you say, tell me what you said.”

Footage shows her becoming increasingly agitated before launching into a rant.

“Let’s not let immigrants take up our country ... how about you get the f... out of our country,” she shouts in their faces.

Her husband, who seemed stunned at her behaviour, can be seen trying to calm her down.

“Brie, don’t do this. You could be arrested,” he pleads, as he takes her by the arm and tries to convince her that the men were “having a private conversation” and not trying to start a conflict.

This just enrages her further. She tells her husband to “get off me” as she continues to berate the tourists.

“Stop this right now, go sit down or I’m never going to talk to you again,” he can be heard saying to his wife.

Brianna Pinnix, who appeared to be drunk, berated a group of German tourists on a New York-bound train, telling them to “get the f... out of our country". Photo / Reddit

One of the tourists stood up to confront Pinnix before deciding to sit back down.

Pinnix was then embarrassed further by a friend who can be heard telling her: “I’m an immigrant too, you know that, right?”

Pinnix, who is a senior talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx, has since been fired. Capital Rx said it “acted immediately and terminated the employee” after the clip of her behaviour went viral.

It said in a statement to the NY Post: “Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behaviour. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question.

“The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt.”